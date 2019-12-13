Tracking wintry mix over the weekend

TODAY:

Cloudy, cool, but comfortable. Highs in the low 40s with a light breeze from the south. Dry conditions for the end of the week.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies. Somewhat mild overnight with lows in the lower 30s. As we drop below the freezing point, a wintry mix starts to develop for parts of Michiana.

SATURDAY:

Slick roads with a rain-snow mix developing. Showers will be spotty across the area from the early morning into the late afternoon. Rain tapers off as a lake-effect snow band sets up for Sunday. Some accumulation possible.