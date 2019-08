TODAY:

Very muggy. Temperatures rise from the 70s to the upper 80s this afternoon with a heat index in the 90s.

Storms fire up after 3pm with a line of convection developing over Michiana. Risks include gusty winds and possible flooding from heavy rain. Activity ends before 7pm.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with an isolated sprinkle. Lows in the low 70s. Still quite humid.

TOMORROW:

Muggy, mild, damp. Additional showers on the radar around 2pm.