TODAY:

Hot and humid! Early thunderstorms on the radar move from east to west. Be on the lookout for heavy bursts of rainfall. No severe weather is likely. Highs reach the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s! A partly cloudy afternoon.

TONIGHT:

No relief from the heat. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Keep the air conditioning on high!

TOMORROW:

Mainly dry as we experience another hot and humid afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 90 degrees.