Tracking showers for the next 72 hours

TODAY:

Dry and sunny, at times. We’ll see pleasant afternoon weather before showers and thunderstorms arrive late. Highs reach nearly 70 degrees with a light breeze from the south.

TONIGHT:

Thunderstorms roll into Michiana after 9pm. Likely tracking in heavy rain & gusty winds. We’re in the marginal risk area for severe weather. It doesn’t look likely. Lows drop into the upper 50s for a very mild, soggy evening.

TOMORROW:

A real soaker. Showers likely through the morning with temperatures hanging in the middle 50s. We lose a bit of heat through the afternoon as rain tapers off. Additional showers and thunderstorms likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday.