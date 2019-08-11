Tracking potential severe weather Monday evening

TODAY:

We could see a few sprinkles with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. Afternoon highs top out in the middle 80s with mainly dry conditions through the afternoon. Feeling somewhat humid compared to Saturday.

TONIGHT:

Muggy and mild overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight rain showers will be spotty on the radar as we head into Monday morning.

MONDAY:

A chance for severe weather to start our week. We start off mild and muggy. Through the day, we’re building heat, humidity and potential energy to fuel storms late in the day. Highs top out in the middle 80s with dew points well into the 70s. Partly cloudy skies allow plenty of sun to charge the atmosphere before evening storms fire up.