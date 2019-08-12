Tracking heavy rain late Monday; Potential flooding

TODAY:

Very humid and mild to start the week. Wake-up temperatures in the low 70s with a few sprinkles south of Michiana.

A few pop-up thunderstorms may be back on the radar as early as 1pm with mostly cloudy skies and rapidly warming temperatures.

Highs top out in the middle 80s with a late-day chance of severe weather, especially southwest of South Bend.

After 8pm, storms roll through, bringing a significant threat of flooding to Pulaski, Fulton, Starke, and Marshall Counties.

TONIGHT:

Storms trail off after midnight with thicker cloud cover and very muggy conditions overnight.

A low in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW:

A few additional showers on the radar. Spotty activity will be non-severe. Highs reach the upper 70s, near 80.