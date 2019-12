WEDNESDAY:

Light snow on the radar early with a harsh wind chill. Wake-up temperatures in the low 20s with a wind chill in the single digits and teens. Cloudy skies through the afternoon as snow ends before lunchtime. Steady temperatures remain in the middle 20s.

TONIGHT:

Gradually clearing skies with lows in the lower teens. A very cold evening with a light breeze from the west.

THURSDAY:

Warmer, sunny and dry. Highs near the freezing point with a light breeze.