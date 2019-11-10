Tracking cold and snow to start the work week

Today will be the calm before the storm. A cold front moving through could bring a few showers this afternoon, but just a low chance. Highs will be in the 40s again this afternoon. Snow and cold are on the way for the beginning of the work week. A winter storm watch is in effect for Berrien and Cass Counties in Michigan starting at 7am tomorrow morning, lasting to Tuesday evening.

Two big things to deal with: First will be the bitter cold temperatures as an arctic blast takes aim at the Great Lakes. We will be seeing potentially record breaking cold temperatures. Then there is the snow. We will have system snow starting later tonight into Monday afternoon, with most areas seeing 2 to 4 inches from that. Then the lake effect snow kicks, with additional snow possibly up to 8 inches if conditions all come together. The highest amounts look to be in Berrien and western Cass counties. Wind direction and speed will have a big factor, and as always, amounts can vary quite a bit from one location to another. Things start to clear up Tuesday night, then another quick round of snow Wednesday night. It will be warmer for the weekend, but still well below normal.

