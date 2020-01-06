Tracking changes with your new 10 Day forecast

TODAY:

A bit of a breeze as we cope with a wake-up wind chill in the 20s and teens. Actual temperatures top out near 40 degrees this afternoon. Monday brings plenty of sunshine and dry weather.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds will build in overnight. Lows drop into the middle 20s.

TOMORROW:

Another slightly windy day with temperatures returning to the upper 30s and low 40s. A brief chance of snow will impact SW Michigan through the late morning and early afternoon hours. Accumulations will be less than 1/2"