Toyota-Lexus Day of Service gives back to local community

The Toyota-Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association is working with the Salvation Army to help families in need during the pandemic.

More than 4800 boxes with food items were given out in 24 communities throughout the country, including right here in Michiana.

Organizers say the day of service represents a collective compassion and responsibility to give back to the community.

"I got really emotional when I saw the people coming,” president and owner of Lexus of Mishawaka Perry Watson III said. “We had one gentleman come in a bicycle, one with a grocery cart. When you see people show up, and some people show up and some people got here at 9:30. That shows you the need. I'm just glad that I could play a small part if they go home and there’s something for them.”

Officials with the Salvation Army say they’re extremely grateful for the support that’s helping them meet the evolving needs during this time.

