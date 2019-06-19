'Toy Story 4'-themed RV to bring fun to Elkhart Thursday

A “Toy Story 4”-themed RV is rolling into Elkhart on Thursday, and it'll bring photo opportunities for fans, film-themed prizes, carnival games and lots of family-friendly fun.

It's happening Thursday, June 20, from 9-11 a.m. at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. That's located at 21565 Executive Parkway in Elkhart.

Two film ambassadors will be on hand to share details about fan-favorite characters—Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep—as well as new characters coming to the big screen—Forky, Bunny, Ducky and Duke Caboom, among others.

“Toy Story 4” opens in theaters on Friday, June 21.

