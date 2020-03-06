Town hall meeting held to discuss results of special prosecutor investigation

On Friday, family, friends and community leaders attended a town hall at WUBS Radio to talk about the special prosecutor's findings in the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of Eric Logan.

The town hall started off in prayer.

Shortly after, Logan's family addressed South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

"We don't trust y'all. We don't believe y'all are going to do what y'all say you are going to do because y'all haven't done it yet, at all. ... Then you coming in, the only thing you know about is what you read on the paperwork. So you are really clueless and don't know anything they got going on with this case," said one of Eric Logan's family members.

However, Mueller said he has been involved in the case since the beginning.

"There is also an internal investigation that we started shortly thereafter, and we were waiting to see what was in this report to see if we had new evidence. We will look at that and see what further can be done," Mueller said.

Others raised concerns about the lack of transparency.

"We need some leadership that recognizes that there's a problem," one crowd member said.

Others asked why Logan's body was transported by car.

"Where is the code in the police handbook to remove a body when a body has been shot?" one family member asked.

Family members said they will continue making their voices heard until justice is served.

"A man just lost his life. His life! He can't talk for himself. Family out here mourning. It's been nine months," said Logan's brother, Tyree Bonds.

During the town hall, pastors prayed over Logan's mom.

"As a pastor, I just wanted to be here to be an encouragement, inspiration and offer my help to help us get through this very hurtful process so we can get to the place of healing," Canneth Lee said.

