Town Hall held in Elkhart to talk about measures in preventing COVID-19 spread

A Town Hall took place Wednesday night on how both the city of Elkhart, and the county, will take measures in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials say 23,000 people were tested for COVID-19 in Elkhart County, with over 1,800 people testing positive and 29 people dying from the virus. As of now, there's nearly 500 people waiting for test results in the county as well.

Officials say they will make sure people are 6 feet apart while at work and ask everyone to wear a mask.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson says he wishes it was mandatory to wear a mask in the county.

"If indeed you can wear a mask, please find them, put them on, make sure that you're keeping your family safe when you go home," says Mayor Roberson. "And make sure you're keeping your work area safe as well as any recreational areas as you choose to go into," he says. "I wish we could wear masks."

Officials also talked about having two coalitions, one Latino and the other African-American.

They say the goal is to look at the different profile types to get more specific information, rather than just empirical data on the coronavirus cases.

"We want to make sure we have as much data and information that we can, locally, on our African-American and Latino population," says the mayor. "We want to also insure that we're getting the word out in a very clear and concise way to those communities, as well as the general community, about the current spread of COVID-19."