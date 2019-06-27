Tougher laws coming for Indiana pet owners

In less than a week, there will be tougher laws in Indiana for pet owners.

Starting July 1, if you are on probation or parole for abusing an animal, you may not own, train or accompany an animal. This information can be found under Senate Enrolled Act No. 474.

“It is, at minimum, ensuring that a person who has previously abused an animal…at least there is a cooling-off period before they can have an opportunity to try to do that again,” St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said.

“I’m happy that the animals in Indiana are going to have more advocates behind them to try to keep them safe,” said Genny Carlson, the executive director of the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Carlson said she has seen it all, everything from hoarding situations to neglect.

“One of the hardest parts about it is that our victims can’t speak to us and can’t tell us their stories,” Carlson said.

When the Humane Society gets a complaint about abuse or neglect, they will send an animal control officer out to investigate. Then, if necessary, they will reach out to the prosecutor's office.

“It is very likely that a person who abuses an animal also abuses their loved ones,” Cotter said.

Another change coming is under House Enrolled Act No. 1615. In essence, they are doing away with the word “beat” and will now use the term “abuse.”

“The definition of beat can be different for you and for somebody else and for another person, but abuse is much more broad, at least in my opinion,” Cotter said.

Cotter and Carlson said abuse probably occurs more frequently than we may want to believe.

“If you see something, say something. If it’s not something our department may be able to help with, we will try to direct you in the right direction,” Carlson said.

