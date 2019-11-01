Torrential rain causes major flooding in New Buffalo

The city of New Buffalo is pumping water after torrential rain and high winds hit residents hard on Halloween.

“The storm yesterday is something I’ve never seen before,” Harbor Pointe property manager and resident Juli Westergren said.

Robert Ott, who lives at Harbor Pointe, agrees with Westergren.

“In all the time I’ve been here, 14, 15 years, this is an all-time worst,” Ott said.

New Buffalo City Manager David Richards says he hasn’t seen a storm like this either.

“I have longtime residents, people who have lived here for 30, 40 years, and they have never seen anything like this,” Richards said.

The heavy rain combined with already high water levels left a mess: major flooding in the roads, drivers blocked from their homes and New Buffalo Beach being washed away with whatever it has left.

“I feel like we are living on an island right now, surrounded on all sides by water, which is normally not the case. It’s just the inconvenience of trying to get in and out of your place and managing through the day is challenging,” Westergren said.

Ott says the biggest problem for him is being able to get in and out of his home. He also says that he’s afraid that the flooding will keep getting worse if the city does not act quickly.

“We are still trying to get it together. We didn’t lose power, thank God. A lot of the garages are going to be destroyed, but we are going minute by minute here,” Ott said.

Richards says the city has talked about a future beach plan that would bring a new sea wall and sandbags to help block the water from leaving the shore.

However, knowing the project could cost the city millions of dollars to construct, Richards says the only thing the city can do now is clean up.

“I just want people to be patient and be safe. At the moment, the only thing we can do is clean up after the storms. There is not much else we can do,” Richards said.

Richards says it may take two full days of cleanup before everything is back to normal.

