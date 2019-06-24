Sunday night tornado destroys daycare

Growing Kids on Ireland Road is completely destroyed from the tornado.

Battalion Chief with Penn Fire said an alarm came in right before 9:00 p.m., notifying them that something was wrong at the location. When they arrived, natural gas was leaking from the building.

The chief said he warned people to stay away and to watch out for the power lines. He also said the back of the building was completely wiped out.

Thankfully no lives were lost.

Crews are reminding people that it is storm season and to therefore have a safety plan in place.

We will update this story as we learn more.