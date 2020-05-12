Top 10 neighborhood COVID-19 hot spots in St. Joseph County

It would be "dumb luck" if coronaviurs cases did not increase in St. Joseph County over the next few weeks says St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox Tuesday.

In fact, since businesses began reopening in Indiana more than a week ago, Fox says St. Joseph County has seen a 20 percent increase in coronavirus cases and a lot of them have come from South Bend's west, northwest, and northeast sides.

According to Fox, the top three hot spots in the county right now are zip codes 46619 (160 cases), 46617 (103 cases), and 46628 (97 cases) .

Fox says both of the 46619 & 46628 zip codes, which neighbor each other and make up most of the South Bend's west side, account for nearly a third of the county's cases. But who has been the most impacted in those areas?

Fox says it is minorities, specifically black and, especially, Hispanics located west of downtown South Bend and in the areas surrounding Western Avenue.

"The zip codes out to the west side is largely Hispanic and some African American. A lot of those folks have been working all along. So they don't work in jobs that allow for telecommuting or remote work. They are working an essential positions in restaurants and things like that," Fox says.

As of late Monday night, Fox says 49 percent of people with COVID-19 in St. Joseph County are white, but says most of those cases are spread out.

On the other hand, 32 percent of people with COVID-19 in St. Joseph County are Hispanic and 16 percent are black -- both who have dramatically increased in their respective neighborhoods on the city's west side.

Fox adds that some of the big clusters of infections in the county have also come from the 46628 zip code partly because of the rise of cases at Cardinal Nursing Home, who have seen an increase since the pandemic.

Yet, Fox says the inability of maintaining physical distancing at work for some communities, and the spread of the virus through multiple relatives in the same household are also reasons to believe why the virus is hitting certain neighborhoods harder than others.

"If you are working in healthcare, if you are working in a grocery store, a lot of the manufacturing plants have continued to work and they may not all have been able to make appropriate accommodations for physical distancing. The other is that we have seen a lot of households that multiple people living at the same residence have been infected," Fox says.

A list of the top ten neighborhood hot spots in St. Joseph County, according to the St. Joseph County Health Department, can be found in a map above.