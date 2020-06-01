Tomorrow is the make up day for Indiana’s Primary Election

The polls will be open for in person voting from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Voters in the South Bend Community School Corporation will decide the fate of a $220 million referendum request just days after it was announced that St. Joseph County’s April unemployment rate hit 20 percent.

“So it’s not the same, no, and I don’t think that life will be the same as we move forward. The question is, is it going to help or is it going to hurt?” Asked South Bend Vote Yes Co-Chair Karen White.

The only certainty where the referendum request is concerned is that the results won’t be known for days. “We won’t know because we won’t know probably until the end of this week or even next week because all those ballots will have to be opened,” said White.

More than 17,500 paper ballots were cast by mail.

Another 2,051 absentee ballots were cast in person.

Only 7,805 absentee ballots were cast in the 2016 primary.

If passed the school corporation would use a portion of the proceeds of the referendum to raise teacher salaries.

“Those teachers, for a period of time, because of the lack of resources they were unable to see any increases salaries so we’re going to go back to look at that as well. We’re going to be looking at literacy we know that it’s important that students they need to be on their reading level. We’re going to be looking at counselors social workers just really looking at how can we wrap around the needed services that we know are important for our students,” said Karen White.

South Bend Vote No feels that a no vote would not be the end of South Bend schools. “Actually the beginning they could take the opportunity take the time to really think hard about what they need to do to improve the school corporation. They’re going to get studied, strategic plans, operational assessments back that can inform a real plan to take to voters next year,” said Brian Pawlowski. Putting a string of buzz words together that make people feel good is not a plan. Tough choices have to be made and that really is going to involve looking hard at what schools they should close so we don’t waste millions of dollars of taxpayer money on refurbishing buildings that kids aren’t even in.”

St. Joseph County will open just 12 polling places although voters can choose which location they want to visit.

The vote centers will be at the following locations:

Charles Black Center, 3419 W Washington St., South Bend In 46619

Ivy Tech, S B Campus, 220 Dean Johnson Blvd, South Bend IN 46601

IBEW Local #153, 56475 Peppermint Rd, South Bend IN

Mishawaka-Penn Library Harris Branch, 51446 Elm Rd, Granger IN 46530

Clay High School, 19131 Darden Rd, South Bend, IN 46637

Mishawaka Annex, 219 Lincoln Way W, Mishawaka IN 46544

Palmer Community Complex, 601 N Michigan St, Lakeville, IN 46536

Schmucker Middle School, 56045 Bittersweet Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545

Jackson Intermediate Center, 5001 Miami Rd, South Bend, IN 46614

Lasalle Academy, 2701 Elwood Ave, South Bend, IN 46628

John Young, 1801 N Main St., Mishawaka IN 46545

Century Center, 120 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, South Bend In 46601