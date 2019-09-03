Tommy Tremble gets Louisville game ball

Tommy Tremble is the Louisville game ball recipient. He had three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

But it was a history-making game for Tremble.

His third-quarter touchdown was Tremble's first career catch and touchdown, all in the same play.

Tremble spent last season working with the offensive scout team.

After Monday night's win, head coach Brian Kelly said he was impressed with Tremble's progress.

“He's an outstanding athlete,” Kelly said. “We knew that when we recruited him. He had crazy numbers in all of his testing when we recruited him. We knew that it was just a matter of maturation, mostly off the field, as he kind of transitioned into college and balancing both football and academics. As he's done that and become more comfortable with balancing both, he's starting to emerge as a football player.”

