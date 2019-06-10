Tolson Center in Elkhart expected to reopen year-round

It was just one year ago when residents thought they would be saying goodbye to the Tolson Center in Elkhart.

On Monday, they said hello to the returning of summer day camp and the start of a new beginning at the Tolson Center says Elkhart Parks and Recreation Superintendent Randy Norton.

“It’s open today for the summer camp – today’s the start of it – and it will be reopened in the fall,” Norton said.

The Tolson Center is expected to be open year-round starting Aug. 1 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. In addition, the summer day camp is scheduled to return next year.

It’s a camp that serves kids for the next seven weeks and brings back what people already knew about the Tolson Center.

“It’s a safe environment, it’s clean, it’s nice and it’s a tradition. Many people have been coming here for years for summer camps. We’re just reestablishing what’s established a long time ago,” Norton said.

Summer day camp runs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. until Friday, July 26. It costs $60 to sign up, and free lunch for children under 18 will be provided through the Elkhart Community Schools Summer Feeding Program, except for June 10 and the week of July 1-5. Campers may also bring their own lunch.

There, kids will be able to play games, make arts and crafts, go on field trips, be taught by instructors and more.

“It’s just provides a lot they would normally get throughout the school year that they don’t get in the summer program is pretty wonderful and we really like to see it continue,” camp coordinator Alexis Burgess said.

Norton agreed with that statement but refined it by saying he would like to see the Tolson Center turn into something the entire community can use.

“Every community needs a community center. This is the only city-owned community center in the city of Elkhart, so without it, you don’t have that hub or programming for all the activities that the kids can have, and adults and seniors," Norton said.

"This isn’t just a youth center, this is a community center,” Norton said.

Aug. 1 is the day Norton expects to reopen the Tolson Center, followed by a grand reopening celebration in September.

To sign up your child for summer day camp at the Tolson Center, you can fill out the online form or call the Tolson Center at 574-295-PARK.

