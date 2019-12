The driver of a double trailer truck, involved in a Tuesday morning accident on the toll road, was taken to the hospital.

Indiana State Police responded to an accident near mile maker 102, just east of the Bristol exit.

16 News Now confirmed one of the trailers was hanging off of the overpass, causing a blockage of a Norfolk Southern railroad track below.

The driver has only minor injuries.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking news story.