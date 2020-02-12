Toll Road traffic stop leads to significant drug bust

A Tuesday traffic stop in La Porte County on the Indiana Toll Road led to what police are calling a significant drug bust.

Police stopped a vehicle near the 56-mile marker just after 3:22 p.m. for several traffic violations. During the stop, police say they found "a large quantity" of what they believe is marijuana.

Zhaoyao Luo, of Sacramento, California, was arrested and charged with Level 5 felony dealing and delivering marijuana.

He's being held in the La Porte County Jail on a cash-only bond of $15,005.

