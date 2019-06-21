Toddler dies in Mishawaka

A 2-year-old toddler has died in Mishawaka after first responders were alerted that the child wasn't breathing.

Crews were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

CPR and other lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The coroner has been called to the scene.

Police have not publicly identified the child, and they haven't released any other information about the cause of death.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday in Fort Wayne.

This is a developing story. Stay with us on air and online for updates.

