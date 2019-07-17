Tish Talks provides resources to local caregivers

One of the most challenging and demanding jobs you can have is to be a caregiver.

Tish Holmes

It's important to provide access to resources that will help them in their daily challenges, and that's where Tish Talks has stepped in to help.

On NewsCenter 16 at Noon, we were joined by Tish Holmes, the program director for Alzheimer's and Dementia Services. Watch the attached video to see our interview.

Watch the Tish Talks videos every Monday on Facebook at facebook.com/AlzheimersAndDememtiaServices

