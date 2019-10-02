Tips to keep bugs out of your home this winter

It won’t be long before winter is here, which means some of those pesky bugs will be seeking shelter inside the comfort of your home.

Mark Sheperdigian is the Vice President of Technical Services at Rose Pest Solutions, and he says the best way to keep the critters away is to make sure the cracks and crevices outside your home are sealed.

You can do this yourself by plugging them with caulk or other materials like a copper pot scrubber.

"There's a number of insects that make it through the winter by finding a safe place to hide,” said Sheperdigian. “They don't need to get to a warm spot but they do need to get out of the weather. So you crawl under a rock or behind some bark or into a cave, make a couple right turns and you're going to make it through the winter just fine."

Sheperdigian says the same goes for rodents - make sure your garage is sealed from the outside in order to keep the rats and mice out.

Watch the above videos for more information.

