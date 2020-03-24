Tips to avoid charity scams during pandemic

It's important to stay cautious when making a donation during the pandemic.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is giving out tips to make sure you don't get scammed.

First, research each organization or cause you want to donate to.

Do not share personal information to unknown emails, texts or phone calls.

If you are making a donation. Make it by check or credit card rather than cash.

Don't assume social media posts or crowd-funding sites are legitimate.

Again it's important to do further research before donating.