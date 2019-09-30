Tips on staying healthy this flu season

A fever, chills, the sniffles…nothing is worse than getting the flu.

That’s why it’s important to do everything you can to avoid getting sick.

Gillian Conrad, the communications manager at the Berrien County Health Department says the absolute best defense against the flu is the flu shot.

This is especially important for people who are at high risk of getting the flu, which includes children, pregnant women and older adults.

And while some may believe getting the flu shot could actually give you the flu, Conrad says that simply isn’t true.

"If you start to feel small side effects after getting the flu shot, it's not that you're getting the flu,” she said. “It's that your body is doing what it's supposed to by building up the antibodies that are going to help your body fight the actual flu virus.”

In addition to getting the flu shot, proper and regular hand washing is important in staying healthy.

Conrad also stresses the importance of disinfecting surfaces in your home on a regular basis.

And sneezing or coughing into your arm is a great way to stop germs from being spread.

The Berrien County Health Department offers flu shots every Friday at the Benton Harbor and Niles clinics.