Tips on picking out the perfect Christmas tree

It’s the perfect family tradition - going to a Christmas tree farm and picking out that perfect tree. And if you still haven't found yours yet, there’s no need to panic.

We stopped by Pinecrest Christmas Tree Farm in Galien Monday on 16 Morning News Now for some tips on getting the perfect tree.

When picking out your tree, owner Kris Goodenough suggests picking one that doesn’t shed easily and has good color.

And when you do buy your tree, it's important to water it regularly and even use preservative if necessary.

The family-owned business has been around for 46, and this has been their busiest season yet.

"We actually, tree sales wise, are at the point we normally are at the end of the season already,” Goodenough said. “We've had that many people come out and cut their trees down. So the field itself is getting really cut down."

Pinecrest sells pre-cut trees, wreaths and garland too.

Because of their busy season, they do suggest you call ahead of time if you're looking to buy a specific tree.

For more information, watch the above videos, call (269) 545-8125 or click here .

