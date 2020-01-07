Tips on lowering your energy bill this winter

As the winter days get colder, the energy bills tend to rise.

And if you’re looking to save money each month, there are some simple changes you can make at home in order to see a lower energy bill.

16 Morning News Now got some tips Tuesday morning from Jamison Czarnecki, the director of the Elkhart Environmental Center.

Czarnecki says filling in the gaps and cracks outside of your home with foam sealant will help keep the cold air out.

You can also stop cold air from coming inside your doors and windows by using rubber tape to block the air.

Thermal curtains and carpeting will provide extra layers of insulation inside your home.

And of course, finding the right thermostat is key in saving on your energy bill.

"You think about your house as an envelope because a tighter seal means a more energy efficient house,” Czarnecki said. “And that's really important because that means when it's not tight, you're losing air flow."

LED bulbs are another huge money saver. NIPSCO and I&M have rebate programs that will pay for your light bulbs and thermostats.

To learn more about the rebate programs, or for more energy-saving tips, click here .