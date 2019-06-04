Tips on keeping your kids safe as weather heats up

The weather is finally warmer, and many are spending a lot of time outside.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone says two very common causes of death among children in the summer are swimming pools and hot cars.

Each year, about 800 children drown. Cherrone says adult supervision is key in preventing drownings. He also urges parents to learn CPR, enroll their kids in swim lessons and purchase proper-fitting life jackets.

Hot cars are another preventable cause of death. It doesn’t take long for a car to heat up. Cherrone urges parents to always check and double-check cars before shutting the door.

"We’re trying to make sure that kids are safe, that you're spending time enjoying summer and not waiting for your name to be called in the emergency room,” Cherrone said.

