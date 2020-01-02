Tips on keeping your fitness goals in the New Year

Now that we rang in a New Year, you may be ready to start that New Year’s resolution.

If fitness is on your agenda for 2020, there are some simple steps you can take to make sure you stick with your goals.

Christina Monroe, the manager at Anytime Fitness in Mishawaka, says it’s important to begin by creating realistic, attainable fitness goals that work for you.

And once you set those goals, Monroe says you need to start them right away.

If you decide to go to a gym, having a personal trainer will help you keep those goals.

But if a gym isn't for you, there are some simple workouts you can do in the comfort of your home or office.

"There are definitely some body weight exercises you can do at home,” said Monroe. “Simple squats and lunges or dips using your chair or desk. There's ways to make it assisted so you can hold on to your chair when you're doing squats."

If you start straying from your New Year's fitness goals or stop altogether, Monroe says it's never too late to start them up again.

For more exercise tips, watch the above videos.

