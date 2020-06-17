Tips on how to have a safe fireworks show

This year's Fourth of July may look a little different this year, as many public displays are cancelled because of the pandemic.

"The sales have definitely been up a lot because of the city shows being cancelled, and all the festivals being cancelled. One thing we can't stress enough is come get your fireworks early," said Assistance Manage of Phantom Fireworks, Drew Pacetti.

Pacetti said this year sales at his store are expected to increase by 50 percent to 75 percent.

Before you set off fireworks, make sure you know when it is legal.

For example, in St. Joseph County, the ordinance states fireworks can only be set off during the following dates and times:

June 29-June 3 from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to midnight.

July 5-July 9 from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The fireworks ordinance does not apply to homeowners if their land exceeds five acres.

Nonetheless, there are some important safety tips to keep in mind.

"You want to make sure you buy them from a dealer in a store. Don't buy any used fireworks or out of the trunk of someone's car," said Fire Marshal of the South Bend Fire Department Gerard Ellis.

Also, be sure to light them on your own property.

"Have one designated person that lights the fireworks, and it's best to make sure that individual is sober," Ellis said.

"And another thing we like to stress too is make sure when you light off the fireworks, they are on a nice hard surface. If you are using a mortar kit or something, you can put a brick on top to help stabilize it. That helps a lot too," Pacetti.

"Try to wear gloves if you can. Have some safety goggles if you are lighting the fireworks...And sparklers, they burn extremely hot. So even though they are really cool as a kid to look at, we want to make sure kids are supervised when they use a sparkler," Ellis said.

After igniting fireworks, let them cool down, then use a fire extinguisher or bucket of water, soak them overnight, before throwing them in the trash.