Tips on getting your kids into a back to school sleep routine

School is back in session for most of Michiana, and this means earlier wake up times for kids.

You may have a hard time getting your kids in a back to school sleep routine and adjusting to earlier bed times.

Dr. Klauer at the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre in Granger says consistency is key.

You should make sure your child has the same bedtime routine each night with things like taking a bath and brushing their teeth. This also means kids should go to bed at the same time each night.

And as far as TV or phones before bed, Dr. Klauer strongly urges against it. He suggests kids stay away from technology before bed.

"That screen time right before bed will disrupt our cycles and our quality of sleep,” said Dr. Klauer. “So really avoiding an hour before bed of screen time is ideal."

And as for adults struggling with a regular sleep pattern, Dr. Klauer says there could be a number of contributing factors causing poor sleep.

“We look at the jaw joint for any tooth grinding issues, nasal blockage issues, [and] dental development issues. We take that X-Ray,” he said.

To see if you’re at risk of any sleep disorders, click here .

