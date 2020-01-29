Tips on childproofing your home

Thousands of children die each year as a result of preventable injuries that happen inside the home.

16 Morning News Now got some tips Wednesday morning on stopping this trend from happening.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone says you should get down on your hands and knees to make sure you see any hidden hazards your child can grab.

It's also important to make sure large pieces of furniture are secure by using safety brackets.

And you should also hide or move things like large plants, lamps and cords that can be tripped on or knocked over is important.

"Make yourself aware of what is around in your home that they can get into that you may not have thought of,” Cherrone said. “Since you can't watch 24 hours a day, you can at least make the area they're in safer so that you feel better about that."

Remembering the ABC’s for infant sleep safety is also important: Alone, on their Back in a Crib.

