Tips on avoiding common holiday fires

It’s the season of Christmas trees, holiday lights and hot cocoa by the fire place.

But unfortunately, this time of year can be especially hazardous as there are hidden dangers in annual holiday decorations.

Space heaters are a common cause of winter fires, explains Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone.

He urges everyone to read the warning tag before using them, and to make sure they're at least three feet away from things that can burn.

Another common cause for holiday fires is using defective lights and over-using extension cords.

Faulty lights should be thrown out, and only one strand of lights should be plugged into an extension cord.

"Even though there's room for six cords to be plugged into here, don't do that,” Cherrone said. “It has a certain wattage rating and try and respect that because that's what determines if there's going to be an overload or not."

Another cause of holiday fires comes from fireplaces and improperly disposing of ashes.

Seasoned wood should only be used in fireplaces, and ashes need to be put in a metal container and placed outside.

"Make sure always that you have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors,” Cherrone said. “And you know what? It’s holiday time, so give more hugs than headaches."

