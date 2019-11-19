Tips on making sure your tires are ready for winter

As the holidays approach, it’s a good time to make sure your car is ready to take on winter.

Experts at Tire Rack spent time on 16 Morning News Now Thursday to share some important tips on making sure your tires are ready for extreme weather.

Woody Rogers, director of Product Information at Tire Rack, says you should check your tire pressure regularly using a gauge. If the pressure is lower than it should be for your car, it's important to fill up the tires.

And while the all-season tire is the jack of all trades, it can be compromised in extreme weather, which is why winter tires are best for the winter season.

"It's the best thing to deal with all of the challenges your tires and your driving is going to face,” Roger said. “It has the right tread compound, it has the appropriate tread pattern, and it has lots of tread depth to take big bites out of that snow and slush."

Checking your tire tread is also important, and you can do so by using a quarter. If Washington’s head is covered by the tread, you have more than 4/32” remaining.

