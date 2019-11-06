Tips on prepping your car for winter weather

With the possibility of some winter weather this weekend, you may want to make sure you’re prepared.

Sgt. Ted Bohner from Indiana State Police stopped by our studio Wednesday morning to share tips on making sure your car is ready for winter weather.

Sgt. Bohner suggests packing an emergency kit in your car with items like an ice scraper, blanket, jumper cables, food and water.

He also says you should plan on setting alarms to wake up earlier to give yourself more travel time on bad weather days.

"We want as few crashes as possible,” said Sgt. Bohner. “So when the weather's bad, that means slow down. Even if you're late, slow down because a crash is really going to ruin your day."

Sgt. Bohner also suggests checking your tires by putting a penny in the tread, and if Lincoln’s head is covered, your tires are in good shape.

For more tips on preparing your car, watch the above videos.