Tips for parents on adjusting to E-Learning

The third day of E-Learning is underway for South Bend Community School Corporation kids.

It’s a huge adjustment for students, teachers and parents.

SBCSC’s Chief Academic Officer, Susan Devetski, says it's important for parents to create a schedule and routine for their kids each day.

Keeping the same bedtime and morning routine is also important, since kids crave structure.

If the weather doesn't permit outside activities each day, Devetski encourages parents to have their kids complete online exercise videos in order to keep them active.

But Devetski says the most important thing for parents to do is remain calm during these difficult times.

"Children feel our anxiety, even teenagers,” Devetski said. “So the more calm, I think adults in their world are, the more calm they will be. And so just taking it easy, giving yourself a break.

Parents and students can find more tips and resources online by visiting Sb.school.

