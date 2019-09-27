TV and radio program debuts at Tippecanoe Valley HS

Tippecanoe Valley High School is headed into the digital age, now streaming athletic events and local meetings on their website and app.

"We've been doing football games, broadcasts and we'll go live in the classroom with announcements," said Nick Kindig, the program's teacher. "It's a way for to get the word out to the community."

RTC TV 4 wanted to provide local students with opportunities to learn about TV and radio in high school.

"When we launched our channels Aug. 1, every community we have, we cover eight communities, they now have their own over-the-top channel specifically for them," said Steve Strycker, video director at RTC TV4. "So, Tippecanoe Valley has their own channel."

Just days before school started, school officials decided to launch the program.

"This is a really big opportunity for kids around this area, because I know quite a few kids that actually have been interested in this type of thing, but their school doesn't offer it," senior Nate Roberts said.

The class isn't just about serving students but the Tippy Valley community as well.

"Our community is really close," Kindig said. "It's a way to get our community together on their cellphone to access the app. If they don't want to drive an hour to the football game, they're able to tune in and hear students, and people have enjoyed it."

