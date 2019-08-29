Tippecanoe Valley High School pride beams bright at 16 Morning News Now Pep Rally

16 Morning News Now celebrated all things Tippecanoe Valley High School Thursday morning as the school prepares to take on Northfield Friday night under the lights.

The weekly rallies are sponsored by Monteith’s Best-One Tire and Auto Care.

Students, parents, teachers and community members showed up in force to cheer on the Vikings.

Last season, the team came in second place in their conference championship.

Head football coach Steve Moriarty says the team has worked hard and they're more than ready for another successful season.

The school also showcased some of their unique programs, like Girls Who Code, robotics, and the school’s FFA program.

16 News Now will be live Friday night under the lights ahead of the big game.

