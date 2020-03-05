Time to prepare for but not panic about coronavirus in Michiana

The St. Joseph County Health Department held a roundtable meeting Thursday to help prepare residents for the coronavirus.

They say there are still no known cases of the virus in Indiana and that this is a time for prevention and preparation, not panic.

"Our goal is to prevent the transmission within the community and really to reduce the impact both in terms of sickness and certainly in terms of severe complications or death,” said Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County deputy health officer.

The roundtable discussion had members of the health department as well as the media. One message discussed was to keep yourself safe and don't freak out.

"We want people to be prepared, but panic doesn't help anyone," Fox said.

Officials said to stay home if you're sick and don't go to the emergency room or places where there are a lot of people, as this could spread the virus.

"We're asking people to reach out to their primary care provider if they think they may have COVID-19 to find out what the best place is to get the best care at that time," said Dr. Dale Patterson, vice president of medical affairs at Memorial Hospital.

"People who are at risk of and have symptoms of coronavirus, we want to have pathways for them to get to care, to identify people who need to be tested while at the same time minimizing exposure of other people,” Fox said.

Things you at home can do to protect yourself are wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and cover your mouth with your elbow or a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

16 News Now has learned that getting tested for coronavirus is more than a simple doctor visit.

"The provider would reach out to either the local health department or directly to the state health department to get authorization for testing,” Fox said. "There have been very strict guidelines or criteria that determine who warrants testing.”

Those criteria change the more that is learned about the virus. So far, COVID-19 hasn't made an appearance in Michiana, but the health department wants the public to know it is ready and working with health care providers.

"When they need care, they're able to access it, that the care providers are prepared appropriately for how to respond, have the appropriate protection for themselves as well so that they can continue to provide care," Fox said.

The way that health care providers plan to respond to coronavirus is constantly evolving the more that is learned about the virus. So far, there is no vaccine.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

