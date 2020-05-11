Time to get cooking: Indiana restaurants reopen on Monday

It's time to reopen for some businesses in Indiana, and here at home restaurants are ready for customers.

The dining rooms are open but with changes put in place, making things inside a little different than you might remember.

It was a mixed bag with the people 16 News Now spoke with on Monday as some aren't sure the reopen is a good idea. However, workers are happy to be making money and many diners are once again enjoying the restaurant experience.

"It was so nice to actually have somebody serve you food, my wife won't do that at home," Mike Shydlowski says while eating at Evil Czech Brewery and Public House in Mishawaka.

"It's made my day that I can come here and have a meal," Cindy Himpele says. She's a regular at Nick's Patio in South Bend.

"It's a Godsend, we're very happy to be able to finally welcome people back into the dining room," Drew Sachau says. Corporate Chef for Market Fresh Gourmet Restaurants. He works at Evil Czech.

"We're so excited to be open and back and available for the community," Elaine Samoilis owner of Nick's Patio says.

Devoted diners missing the restaurant experience.

"Wonderful, it is so good, it's long overdue but we're thoroughly enjoying it," Shydlowski says.

"It was heaven. We were over on this side of town and I say to my husband 'you know what let's just go by Nick's Patio, because if they're open I'm going in'," Himpele says.

One man grabbing a growler to go at Evil Czech on Monday thinks the state got things cooking to soon.

"Oh it's kind of scary. I think we should be closed for awhile longer," David Melkey says. "As long as we can do carry out, that's great."

Restaurants have to abide by mandates from the State of Indiana to keep customers safe. Here's what Evil Czech is doing"

1. They'll be taking walk-ins at 50% capacity, and limited reservations

2. Staff will be required to wear gloves and masks

3. No parties over 6 people are allowed

4. Patrons must wear a mask until they are seated at a table.

5. You'll have to abide by the 6 feet social distancing rules until you are seated

6. They no longer deliver, but still do curbside pick-up

You'll see similar changes like these across the state.

Whether you're for or against the reopen, many are just happy to be back to work

"Support local, so the business stays local and we can continue to thrive in this area," Sachau says.

"It feels great that the community is back supporting us. We're just happy to see everyone here and society is maybe going to get back to where it was with some new precautions," Samoilis says,

"It's time that this country open back up," Shydlowski adds. "We're all going to be careful."

As for their very popular Lightning Lunch and Hangover Sunday Brunch at Evil Czech those are still a go, but patrons will not be allowed to serve themselves and servers will bring the food options to your table.