Tillerson says Kushner conducted foreign policy without him

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has told Congress that an awkward encounter with President Donald Trump's son-in-law in a Washington restaurant was an example of diplomacy being conducted behind his back when he was in the administration.

Tillerson told the House Foreign Affairs Committee he happened to be dining in the same restaurant while Jared Kushner and Mexico's foreign secretary were having a private meal.

The former top U.S. diplomat said he "could see the color go out" of the Mexican official's face when Tillerson greeted them.

He told the committee the Mexican official was "shocked" the State Department hadn't been consulted about his discussions with Kushner.

Tillerson testified in private last month about his tenure. A transcript was released Thursday. The White House declined comment.

