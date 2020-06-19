Tickets on sale for Garth Brooks concert at drive-in movie theaters

Tickets are now on sale for a Garth Brooks concert that's set to air at drive-in theaters across the country, including here in Michiana.

The country music superstar's concert will air next Saturday on June 27 at the Triway Drive-In in Plymouth and 5-Mile Drive-In in Dowagiac.

Other cities near Michiana showing the concert include Valparaiso, Monticello, IN and Hartford, MI.

Tickets cost $100 per vehicle. The shows start at dusk and will happen no matter the weather.

More restrictions and event details can be found on the Ticketmaster website.