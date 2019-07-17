Tick season in full-swing in Michiana

A message from the Berrien County Health Department today; if you spend plenty of time outdoors this summer, you should be doing daily tick checks.

Ticks live in brush areas, on leaves, and even in dune grass. The parasites burrow in your skin, bite, and feed off your blood. They can spread illness like Lyme disease.

Berrien County officials tell us that areas on the lake shore can have higher populations of ticks. So if you are heading to the beach, keep an eye out and check yourself for bites.

“Ticks like to find their way into moist, dark places on your body so definitely checking your armpits, the backs of your knees, your groin area, the back of your neck. That’s definitely where ticks might find their way and attach themselves to you,” Gillian Conrad says. She’s the Communications Manager for the Berrien County Health Department.

The Blacklegged Tick or Deer Tick is the one that can spread Lyme disease. If you catch a tick early, you may avoid any illness.

“If you come inside after being outdoors, you find a tick on you even if its attached to you and you remove it right away chances are it hasn’t had a chance to transmit that Lyme disease,” Conrad says. “It does have to be on you, attached to you for a considerable amount of time, 1-2 days.”

Gillian says covering your ankles and wrists can help keeps ticks off you and using an EPA approved repellent. Symptoms of Lyme disease can mimic the flu and the most obvious symptom is a “bullseye” rash around the bite area.

