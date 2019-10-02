Thursday is Bring Your Bible to School Day

Oct. 3 is Bring Your Bible to School Day, and students at schools across the U.S. are expected to participate.

The event is sponsored by the Christian-based group Focus on the Family. The organization says more than half a million students will join the movement by bringing their Bibles to school and sharing their faith with others.

"As a student in a public school, you have First Amendment rights to engage in voluntary, free speech conversations in a way that does not interfere with or substantially disrupt classroom time and academic instruction,” the Focus on the Family website says. “That means you can voluntarily express your personal and religious beliefs to your classmates through verbal or written expressions, as long as you follow school policy and do not engage in these activities during classroom or instruction time.”

This student-organized, student-led event is in its 5th year.