Thursday PM Weather

More of the same tonight as pesky clouds continue to stick around. There will be a very slight chance for sprinkles or a shower. Temperatures will be warmer though. We’ll fall through the 60s this evening with lows in the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Tomorrow we should get back into the lower 70s for most areas. Clouds will still be stubborn, but with breaks to allow some sunshine through. Still a slight chance for sprinkles or light showers. The low that has been keeping the clouds around all week will finally move east, but another system moves in this weekend. Showers and some rumbles will be possible on Saturday, mainly later in the day into Saturday evening. Sunday will also bring a chance for showers and storms with highs rising into the low 80s. With a more summer-like pattern for next week we will see warm temperatures with muggy conditions and continued chances for showers and storms.

