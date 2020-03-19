Thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon

THIS AFTERNOON:

Highs reach the low 60s, sparking thunderstorms across Michiana. Storms roll in between 1-2pm. We’re under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather in parts of Fulton, LaPorte, Marshall, Pulaski, Starke Counties. The rest of the area is under a MARGINAL risk with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain likely. Minor flooding possible with the threat of wind damage. Gusts upwards of 45mph with roughly 1” of rainfall.

THIS EVENING:

Scattered showers likely from 9pm-1am before another round of storms moves in early Friday. We’ll wake up to some rumbles of thunder around 2am and a good soaking by morning. Overnight lows in the upper 40s, near 50.

FRIDAY:

Cooling temperatures through the day. Starting with a warm morning in the 50s, dropping into the 30s, and eventually the 20s overnight. A few early showers with some afternoon sun.

BIG WEATHER TO WATCH:

Very cold Friday night into Saturday and most of the weekend.

Plenty of sunshine this weekend. Cooler than average temperatures.