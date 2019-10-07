Thrill-seekers can experience Halloween fun at Edge Adventures

If you're afraid of the dark or heights, you might not be up for a trip to Edge Adventures. But for brave souls looking for some Halloween fun, we've got a spooky idea for you.

"It is really scary with the dark element," said Jacob Johnson, assistant manager at Edge Adventures.

You have the chance to complete the high ropes course and zip lining in the complete dark with a Halloween twist.

"We have lots of eerie lights out here and lots of eerie music," Johnson said. "We have volunteers from the South Bend Civic Theatre that dress up as zombies to encourage people who come off the course to get right back on."

The course varies in difficulty and includes unique obstacles you won't find anywhere else.

"It's every Friday in October," Johnson said. "We'll be out here from 4-10 p.m. The last adventure will go up at 8 p.m., so you want to get here early so you can have your spot."

To learn more, check out their website.

