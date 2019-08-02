Thrill on the Hill turns Buchanan's Main Street into Slip 'N Side

It's a beloved tradition in Buchanan: Thrill on the Hill is here!

This weekend, Main Street will be a giant Slip 'N Side through Saturday.

If you were not able to get the three-day fun pass, daily passes are just $5. Festivities include all-day sliding, the McCoy Creek duck race and concerts.

Organizers say it is the perfect way to beat the heat.

"We wanted to have a family-friendly fun event, and we thought, what better way than to do something everyone can enjoy?" Buchanan zoning administrator Debra Patzer said.

You can bring your own floating device, but organizers say they must be approved to slide.

